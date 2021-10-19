2021’s Best Horror Films and Where to See Them This Halloween

This year’s Halloween is no exception, as the entire family can gather around the television to be terrified out of their brains together. Mirrors (Candyman), chopstick-wielding serial killers (Titane), and whatever the hell Malignant was about are among the things that horror directors have made us afraid of this year.

With the year coming to a close, Halloween is a fantastic opportunity to catch up on the best horror films of the year. Here are ten of the best films of the year, along with links to where you may view them right now.

The top horror films of 2021

Candyman

The new Candyman deepens and richens the world of Cabrini Green while still giving enough of unsettling moments, but lacking some of the horrors of the 1992 original. The 2021 version’s subtext is about white violence against Black people, which is far more terrifying than any supernatural entity in a mirror.

Where can you see it: Apple TV, Amazon, Google Play, and all major video on demand stores have it available for purchase.

Anti-horror film censorship In the 1980s, hysteria in the United Kingdom led to the publication of a “video nasties” list of prohibited horror films, which included classics like Possession, The Evil Dead, and Cannibal Holocaust. The narrative of a film censor who believes she sees her missing sister in a horror film pays homage to that era in director Prano Bailey-debut Bond’s picture.

It’s currently available to stream on Hulu.

Dashcam

Rob Savage’s Host, a chilling look at a Zoom séance gone bad, is arguably the only acceptable piece of art made concerning the 2020 COVID-19 lockdown. On the heels of that film’s popularity, Savage returns with Dashcam, an absolutely insane narrative of an anti-vaccine activist enduring the worst night of her life, all recounted through a social media livestream.

Where to see it: It’s currently on the road, screening at film festivals around the United States. The general release date has yet to be determined.

Fear Street is a place where people who are afraid

Why wait decades to start a business when you can start one in three weeks? That was the question posed by Netflix with the release of the three Fear Street films. This is a condensed version of the information.