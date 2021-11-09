2021’s Answer to the Viral Blue or Gold Dress Saga is a perplexing math problem.

A seemingly easy math problem that yielded drastically different results on a calculator and a phone has confused the internet, prompting comparisons to other viral controversies.

SnufflesMcPieFace posted the problem to Reddit with the title “Multiple choice?” The image in the post shows the same sum as it displays on a Casio calculator and an unidentified smartphone.

“62(2+1)” is the sum displayed on both screens. While the Casio device calculates “1” as the answer to the equation, the answer on the phone screen is “9.” This disparity prompted numerous Redditors to draw comparisons between the arithmetic problem and the 2015 uproar over a photograph of a dress that appeared black and blue to some and white and gold to others.

frostywafflepancakes joked, “Blue dress.” Benchodde17 retorted, “White and gold.” “Black and blue,” countered Anlsrnvs.

Others who commented on the article compared the two debating outcomes to the 2018 debate sparked by a short audio clip in which a speaker can be heard uttering one of two words: yanny or laurel.

In response to the viral argument, Known-Dream-9467 remarked, “Hmm, I hear Yanny,” to which Cool Alternative 495 replied, “Laurel.”

While the observed variations in the way the clothing appeared were linked to the human brain’s perception of color and chromatic adaptation, and the yanny/laurel phenomenon was the result of an aural illusion, the math problem appeared to be a little more complicated.

onymousbousch wrote, “The Casio is correct.” “It’s incorrect,” Noob-4899 responded. “No,” onymousbousch says, “the parenthesis come first, and that includes the outer two as well.” Is there a choice? fromHolUp “The one on the left is following PEMDAS,” says the narrator. “The phone isn’t working,” says an irritated customer. HornyGay made a comment about the acronym PEMDAS, which is used to recall the order of operations in a math equation: parenthesis, exponents, multiplication, division, addition, and subtraction.

Despite this, there was still a debate. “The one on the right [the phone]is correct,” Will12453 said. From left to right, it’s PEMDAS or EPDMSA. So it’s 6 divided by 2 multiplied by 3 in this example.” Exponents, parentheses, division, multiplication, subtraction, and addition are the new order in EPDMSA. Even still, some people were skeptical. OrangeMonkey274 declared, “The calculator is correct.” “What. This is a condensed version of the information.