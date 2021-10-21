2020 Election Week is ‘One of My Worst’ for MS Symptoms, according to John King.

As he covered the 2020 presidential election for CNN, CNN anchor John King claimed that he had one of his “worst” weeks with multiple sclerosis symptoms.

On Tuesday’s episode of Inside Politics, the broadcast personality confessed that he had been covertly suffering MS while criticizing Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson for promoting falsehoods about the COVID-19 vaccination.

On CNN’s New Day on Wednesday, King went into greater detail about his MS experience, revealing that he was diagnosed 13 years ago.

When he stumbles down the steps, he tells host John Berman “He suffers periods of impaired vision and confusion “a few times a year” and said: “It’s different for everybody.” That’s why it’s such a frustrating disease, because many diseases and disorders are caused by people.

“Heat and stress tend to be my triggers, which is why I’m glad the summer in Washington is over.”

He then went on to describe how his health problems reached a pinnacle in November 2020, when President Joe Biden and Donald Trump faced off at the polls.

“I hope no one noticed,” King added, “but election week in America was definitely one of my worst weeks last year.” “I was having a lot of difficulty getting things done.

“One of the challenges’ blessings is that you learn how to focus and rewire how you do things. That may sound strange, but one of the challenges’ gifts is that you learn how to focus and rewire how you do things. You also learn to be much more conscious of what you’re experiencing.

“And I’m hoping that gives me a lot more empathy for other people out there, because you never know who you’re standing behind at the grocery store or in the coffee shop might be going through something similar.”

King also revealed that while watching his election coverage, his ex-wife, CNN chief political journalist Dana Bash, sent him a message when she discovered he was suffering from MS symptoms.

“On one of those evenings, Dana texted me,” he told Berman. “We have a lovely son together, who is one of the reasons I am so fired up about people lying about vaccines since it is my job to do so. This is a condensed version of the information.