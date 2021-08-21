20 TV Shows You Should Watch Before They End

There’s nothing more aggravating than stumbling across a major finale spoiler while watching TV.

However, for certain shows that are towards the conclusion of their run, there is still plenty of time to binge before they end.

Here are 20 shows to binge-watch before the end of the season.

Insecure

Season five of Issa Rae’s highly acclaimed sitcom has yet to be announced, but we do know it will be the show’s final season.

Issa (Rae) and Molly (Yvonne Orji) are best friends in their late twenties as they negotiate careers, love lives, and social and racial issues.

The HBO series began airing in 2016 and is set to conclude next year.

Ozark

Ozark stars Jason Bateman and Laura Linney as Marty and Wendy Byrde, a married couple who relocate their family to the Lake of the Ozarks for money laundering. It is one of Netflix’s most critically lauded programs in recent years.

Last June, the sitcom was renewed for a fourth and final season, which would consist of 14 episodes split into two parts.

The first part is planned to air before the end of the year.

Killing Eve is a television series about a woman who

The last season of Killing Eve will premiere next year, so you have three seasons to devour before then.

Sandra Oh plays Eve Polastri, a British Intelligence officer entrusted with tracking down psychopathic assassin Villanelle in this dark comedy-drama (Jodie Comer).

The BBC America show was a smash sensation, winning a BAFTA for best drama series.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine is a television series set in New York City.

Nine-nine! The ninth and final season of the Golden Globe-winning police procedural sitcom Brooklyn Nine-Nine has begun, but there’s still time to catch up on the first eight seasons.

Andy Samberg plays as the immature detective Jake Peralta, who works with his stern Captain Raymond Holt and a dysfunctional band of colleagues in a New York police department.

The Walking Dead is a zombie apocalyp

The Walking Dead has recently started its 11th and last season, but you can still binge the first ten seasons until 2022.

The post-apocalyptic series follows survivors of a zombie apocalypse as they attempt to stay alive in the face of incessant zombie attacks, with a number of spin-offs planned in addition to season 11.

