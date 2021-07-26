20 TV Shows That Have Been Adapted Into Films

Everyone enjoys binge-watching television shows, especially in the last year and a half.

For some long-running series, a dramatic series finale is simply not enough, with movies becoming an increasingly popular way to say goodbye.

Some stories have so many followers that bringing them to the big screen is the only way to keep them interested.

Whatever the case may be, here are 20 TV shows that have been adapted for the big screen.

The City and Sex

The long-running Sex and the City series, which aired from 1998 to 2004, followed the lives of Carrie Bradshaw, a New York writer, and her three friends, Samantha, Miranda, and Charlotte, as they navigated the world of love, sex, and work in the big city.

The franchise was revived in 2008 with the release of the same-named feature picture, which followed Carrie as she prepared for her wedding to her long-term love, Big.

The franchise will return to television later this year in the new HBO series, And Just Like That…, with Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte navigating life in their fifties.

Breaking Bad is a television series set in the United States

Breaking Bad was a cult classic TV series that featured a chemistry teacher turned drug dealer as he struggled to provide for his family.

Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston starred in the series, which aired from 2008 until 2014.

El Camino follows Paul Aaron’s character, Jesse Pinkman, as he attempts to flee his troubled past. It was published in the year 2019.

The Addams Family is a fictional family created by Charles Addams.

The Addams Family was a 1960s television series that followed a macabre family on their various adventures.

In the 1990s, the narrative of the Addams family was continued in the film The Addams Family, in which the family falls victim to a loan shark’s efforts to defraud them of their wealth.

The Addams Family Values, The Addams Family 2, and a remake of the original film were all successful, and a remake of the original film was released in 2019.

Scooby Doo is a fictional character created by Warner Bros. Animation

Scooby Doo chronicles the exploits of a trio of crime-solving teenagers and Scooby Doo, their Great Dane.

The animated television series first broadcast in 1969 and has since been remade and iterated numerous times.

With the debut, there have been more Scooby Doo movies than we can count. This is a condensed version of the information.