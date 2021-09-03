20 Sodas are no longer available.

Sodas are a super-sweet childhood taste, but this bottled carbonated reminiscence is sometimes phased out.

Collectors continue the legacy of vintage sodas when they are no longer available on grocery shelves, attracted by their pop culture history and distinctive aesthetics.

This website counts down to the end of the sale of various well-known drinks.

Club Clicquot

Clicquot Club of Millis, Massachusetts manufactured 100,000 cases of their ginger ale in a high-profile cone top can in early 1938, marking the beginning of soda canning.

“At launch, they also handed out a green variant of the identical cans to guests of the plant,” soda collector Dave Tanner told This website.

“The green sample can is exceptionally rare, with only three known examples. It’s without a doubt one of the most collectible soda cans! Estimated prices range from $3,000 to $5,000.”

Cola Tapas

Pabst Brewing Company of Newark, New Jersey, entered the soda industry in late 1953, only to forsake it in the late 1950s.

“The early Tapa Cola cans… are valued at more than $2,000,” Tanner said.

Veep

Coca-Cola was a prolific developer of test brands, and in 1961, it released two generations of the Veep lemon-lime drink.

When Coca-Cola introduced Sprite in 1964, this product was phased out.

“The cans are rare and attract prices of over $1,000 in good condition,” Tanner said.

Patio

Pepsi Cola followed Coca-Cola into the test market, introducing their diet soda under the Patio brand label in 1963. Diet Pepsi was introduced to the market in 1964.

“The Patio diet cola is another extremely rare early diet can, valued in the $800 to $1,200 range,” Tanner added.

“Fans of the show Mad Men would remember the can from one of the show’s commercial campaigns.”

Tab

The most well-known recently discontinued product was perhaps Coca-Tab Cola’s soda, which was discontinued in 2020.

Tab was first introduced in 1963 and has gone through several design revisions since then.

“It was incredibly popular,” Tanner told this outlet, “and prices for many of the cans have climbed significantly.”

“This can [shown]is a unique first-generation Tab can that is valued between $400 and $500.”

Beverage Made of Light Rock

For many years, the Light Rock Beverage Company canned soda. This is a condensed version of the information.