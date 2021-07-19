20 Iconic Celebrities Who Didn’t Know They Were Honored With Streets Named After Them

Some celebrities have dogs or lipstick named after them, while others have permanent mementos of their achievement.

Celebrities have had streets named after them, whether in their hometown or around the world, while some have had their names connected to buildings or monuments modeled after them.

However, the honors aren’t limited to the industry’s greatest personalities. On a map, you could see the following 20 lesser-known prominent names.

Jennings, Peter

The year following his death from lung cancer, Peter Jennings, the long-time host of ABC’s World News Tonight, was honored with a street name in his hometown of New York City.

In 2006, a block on 66th Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park near the ABC headquarters was christened Peter Jennings Way.

Blondin, Charles

Charles Blondin was one of the most famous tightrope walkers of all time, and is best known for crossing the Niagara Gorge on a tightrope; he even sat down to eat an egg during one of his walks.

Despite the fact that his real name was Jean François Gravelet, he was honored in Ealing, London, under his stage name.

Blondin Avenue presently runs through the neighborhood.

George Balanchine is a well-known dancer and choreographer.

George Balanchine, considered the father of American dance and co-founder of the New York City Ballet, was one of the most influential choreographers of the twentieth century.

In 1990, seven years after his death, a section of West 63rd Street in New York City was named George Balanchine Way, running between Columbus Avenue and Broadway.

Rahman, AR

AR Rahman is a well-known and acclaimed composer in India, best known for his work in Hindi and Tamil films.

He’s arguably best recognized in the West for his work on Slumdog Millionaire, for which he won Oscars for Best Original Score and Best Original Song at the 81st Academy Awards.

In 2013, a street in Markham, Ontario was renamed Allah-Rakha Rahman Street in Rahman’s honor.

Barbara

Barbara was a prominent French singer best remembered for her bestselling singles “L’Aigle black” and “Göttingen.” Her birth name was Monique Andrée Serf.

Residents were requested to name a new Metro station in 2018, and out of three alternatives, they opted to name one on line 4 after Barbara, who died in 1997.

Ron, L. This is a condensed version of the information.