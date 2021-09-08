20 Flavors of Chips That Were Gone Too Soon

Chips are the most popular version of the humble potato in the United States, as they are salty and satisfyingly crispy.

While BBQ and spicy jalapeo are the most popular chip varieties, there are a plethora of additional seasonings that have vanished from our supermarket shelves for whatever reason.

This website gathers some of the potato chip flavor pleasures that are regretfully no longer accessible, whether it’s a limited-edition spin on a traditional meal or a spice that has just fallen out of favor.

Pecan Pie Potato Crisps from Pringles

Pringles controversially debuted sweet versions of its normally salty snack in their cylindrical-shaped cans in 2014.

Their launching of Pecan Pie in tandem with White Chocolate Peppermint and Cinnamon & Sugar flavors proved appealing to curious Pringles lovers and the range immediately sold out.

Wavy Fried Green Tomato Chips from Lay’s

Lays once offered a limited edition taste based on the southern U.S. deep-fried speciality.

This iconic flavor of the South garnered amazing reviews when released as part of the chip manufacturer’s quarterly “Do Us A Flavor” promotion.

Cheetos Crunchy Salsa with Queso

Cheetos are the go-to snack for individuals who want a cheese and potato chip fix in a hurry.

This limited-edition spicy variation on the original flavor proved such a sensation, Cheetos offered another batch in 2020.

Southern Biscuits & Gravy Chips by Lay’s

Lay’s in 2020 unveiled their variation on Southern Biscuit and Gravy had won its “Do Us a Flavor” contest.

In a public survey, the classic Southern recipe flavor won out over the equally delicious Kettle Cooked Greektown Gyro, New York Reuben, and Wavy West Coast Truffle.

Doritos with Guacamole

Doritos are a triangle chip ideal for dipping, so adding smashed avocado flavor is a natural next step.

Doritos Guacamole debuted in 2003, only to be phased out in 2006, prompting some irate fans to petition the corporation to reintroduce the potato chip taste.

X’s and O’s with Cheetos

When Cheetos launched the renowned X’s and O’s, the perfect marriage of cheese and crunch was given a distinctive twist.

The ingenious X and O-shapes of the “dangerously cheesy” chip previously actively encouraged kids to play with their food.

Doritos Jumpin’ Jack Cheese

Doritos are known for its Nacho Cheese flavor, but the popular corn-flavored snack has also been available in a delectable Jumpin’ Jack version.

The potato chips, on the other hand, are a pale color. This is a condensed version of the information.