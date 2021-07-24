20 Famous People Who Studied at Harvard

Harvard University is one of the most prestigious universities in the world, having produced eight US presidents and 161 Nobel Laureates—not to mention Elle Woods from Legally Blonde.

Many celebrities, both those who attended the institution before becoming famous and those who entered after becoming famous, are among the university’s alumni in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Here are 20 celebrities who attended Harvard University.

Natalie Portman

Natalie Portman starred as Padmé Amidala in the Star Wars prequel trilogy in the early 2000s. Portman was studying at Harvard at the same time, in a galaxy not so far away.

After graduating from high school, the actress enrolled at Harvard University in 1999 to pursue a bachelor’s degree in psychology, which she completed four years later.

She received her first Oscar nomination for Closer a year after graduating.

Conan O'Brien

Before becoming the king of late night talk shows, O’Brien was a brilliant student who graduated as valedictorian from high school.

He went to Harvard University and majored in History and Literature, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree magna cum laude in 1985.

O’Brien wrote for the Harvard Lampoon magazine while at Harvard.

Matt Damon

Matt Damon enrolled as a member of the class of 1992, but dropped out after only 12 credits to pursue a main part in the film Geronimo: An American Legend.

However, the college was also the site of his big break in Hollywood.

While at Harvard, Damon, a native of Cambridge, Massachusetts, created an early treatment for his movie for Good Will Hunting for an English project.

He began serious work on the writing with friend Ben Affleck, and the pair won the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay when the film was released.

Mira Sorvino

Mira was a good student at Harvard before her roles in Romy and Michelle’s High School Reunion and Mighty Aphrodite.

She earned a degree in East Asian studies from Harvard magna cum laude in 1989, and while there, she helped form the Harvard-Radcliffe Veritones, a co-ed a cappella group.

Sorvino spent a year of her undergraduate studies as an exchange student at Beijing’s CIEE, where she learned Mandarin Chinese.

John Lithgow

It was at Harvard when he gave a performance.