20 Famous People Who Have Appeared on Broadway

Celebrities nowadays are continually adding additional strings to their bows, whether it’s singers branching out into acting, actors branching out into directing, or reality stars branching out into novel writing.

In addition to their day occupations of movie and television acting, singing, or causing drama for our enjoyment, a startling number of renowned faces have walked the boards of Broadway.

Here are 20 celebrities who have made it to Broadway, from joining classic musicals to displaying their more serious sides.

James Corden is a television host.

Prior to 2011, James Corden was best known in the United States for co-creating and starring in the popular British sitcom Gavin & Stacey, and while he had starred in The History Boys, he was mostly unknown in the United States as a stage performer.

When he played Francis Henshall in One Man, Two Guvnors, which went from the National Theatre to the West End before performing on Broadway in 2012, everything changed.

Corden received the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Play and then went on to present the awards, which led to his appointment as host of The Late Late Show.

Usher

Usher is an R&B classic and one of the best-selling singers of all time, but it appears that being a musical celebrity isn’t enough for him.

Usher made his Broadway debut in 2006 in Chicago, playing lawyer Billy Flynn, after a series of minor appearances in films such as The Faculty and She’s All That.

While his casting was questioned by some, commentators lauded Usher’s singing and choreographic abilities.

Neil Patrick Harris (Neil Patrick Harris) is a

Harris rose to prominence after starring in a number of Broadway shows, including Sweeney Todd, Cabaret, and Assassins, after gaining recognition as a child prodigy doctor on Doogie Howser, M.D.

Harris’ portrayal as the eponymous character in Hedwig and the Angry Inch on Broadway in 2014 cemented his status as a true Broadway star, with the How I Met Your Mother actor earning the Tony Award for Best Actor In A Musical.

Emma Stone is a well-known actress.

Stone is most known for her roles in big-budget films like The Amazing Spider-Man, La La Land, and Cruella de Vil, but did you know she was a Broadway performer before receiving an Oscar?

Stone made her Broadway debut in 2014, replacing Michelle Williams as Sally Bowles in the revival of Cabaret.

