20 Dog Breeds That Are Prone to Obesity and How to Avoid It

Although some dog breeds have slower metabolisms, it is never guaranteed that your pet will gain weight.

Dr. Jerry Klein, the chief veterinary officer of the American Kennel Club (AKC), claims that dogs gain weight in the same way that their owners do: by eating too much and exercising too little.

He tells This website that “usually this can be attributed to being fed too many goodies, table scraps, and too much food overall, as well as little exercise.” “The most frequent avoidable condition in dogs is obesity.

“About a quarter of the dog population is overweight, with nearly half of canines aged 5 to 11 years old being overweight.

“When a dog weighs 20% or more over its optimal body weight, it is called technically obese.”

Dr. Klein cites a 2019 study from the Banfield Pet Hospital in the United Kingdom, which indicated that overweight dogs’ lifespans were up to 2.5 years shorter on average than dogs with a healthy bodyweight.

“They are also more prone to get disease as a result of their obesity,” he says. “Heavy dogs have a shorter life expectancy than thin dogs, usually by 6 to 12 months.”

However, he claims that there are several things that any dog owner may do to keep their pet from gaining weight.

“Consult your veterinarian before beginning any fitness or weight loss program,” he advises. “It’s critical to provide your dog with a nutritional product that’s low in calories yet high in nutrients.

“Changing your dog’s treats to healthier ones will also assist him in losing weight.

“People and dogs both benefit from staying active and fit. Walking is the most recommended and safest exercise for improving fitness.”

Here are the breeds that are most endangered…

Bulldogs

Bulldogs can weigh up to 50 pounds and require modest exercise to maintain their fitness.

“They should be fed high-quality food that has been approved by your veterinarian,” adds Dr. Klein.

French Bulldogs are a breed of dog native to France.

Because Frenchies are prone to weight gain, which puts them at risk for additional health problems, they require a nutritionally balanced diet.

Dr. Klein recommends giving them snacks in moderation and avoiding feeding them high-fat table leftovers.

“Take them for brief walks every day to keep them in condition. When it’s too hot outside, don’t overwork them.”

Basset Hounds are a breed of dog.

Another breed that is susceptible is the Basset Hound. This is a condensed version of the information.