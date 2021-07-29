20 Celebrities Who Completed Their Education After Breaking Through

You might connect celebrities with honorary degrees when it comes to college.

However, celebrity hasn’t stopped some well-known people from returning to school to further their education.

Meet the celebrities who have proven that obtaining star status does not preclude completing a higher education degree.

Eva Longoria is an actress who is well-known for her role

Eva Longoria of Desperate Housewives obtained her Master’s Degree in Chicano Studies from California State University in 2018 after three years of in-person classes.

“You’re never too old or too busy to continue your education,” the singer, who also holds a Bachelor of Science in kinesiology from Texas A&M University, told her Twitter fans on the day of her graduation.

Emma Watson is a British actress.

Emma Watson, who plays Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter films, graduated from Brown University with a degree in English Literature in 2014.

The result was all the more astounding given that the higher education qualification was completed concurrently with the completion of several high-profile film projects.

Nick Cannon is a well-known television personality.

In 2020, TV actor Nick Cannon earned a bachelor’s degree in criminology from Howard University.

He apparently accomplished his final semester during the early days of the COVID-19 outbreak because the A-list entertainer was so anxious to earn his higher education certificate.

Bialik, Mayim

The actress is most recognized for her role as Dr. Amy Farrah Fowler in The Big Bang Theory, a comedy classic TV series.

And Bialik’s academic background made her an ideal choice for the role of the intellectual, as she holds a PhD in Neuroscience from UCLA, which she received following her first acting role in Blossom.

Shaquille O’Neal is a basketball player who plays for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Shaquille O’Neal ultimately received his PhD in education from Barry University in 2012, seventeen years after putting schooling on hold to pursue the NBA draft.

Shaq has apparently decided to pursue a law degree after retiring from the NBA.

Amanda Bynes is a well-known actress.

#fidmgraduation pic.twitter.com/KdFI5dPOdK FIDM graduate 2019

June 25, 2019 — Amanda Bynes (@amandabynes)

Amanda Bynes, a former child star, graduated from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in 2019.

The actor was pursuing an Associate of Art degree in Merchandise Product Development after a difficult few years dealing with mental health concerns.

Natalie Portman is an actress who is well-known for her

Following her success, actress Natalie Portman enrolled at Harvard University to pursue a degree in psychology in 2003. This is a condensed version of the information.