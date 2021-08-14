20 Binge-Worthy TV Shows That Are Returning for a Second Season

We’ve all experienced the frustration of being hooked with a TV show on a streaming service, binge-watching the entire season, only to learn that it won’t be renewed for another season.

Thankfully, there are plenty of series to binge that will keep you from feeling heartbroken.

There are 20 binge-worthy shows returning for another season, so there will be plenty more content on the way, ranging from long-running shows to buzzworthy series returning for a second season.

Succession

The third season of Succession is due to premiere this fall, and it is likely the most anticipated return of any show in 2021.

The critically praised HBO drama chronicles the Roy family, dysfunctional media conglomerate owners, and their in-fighting to reach to the top despite their father Logan’s failing health.

After Kendall’s shocking press conference at the end of season two, a lot more drama is on the way.

Party on the Lookout

This satirical dark comedy has migrated to HBO Max, so you can binge-watch all four seasons right now—and a fifth is on the way.

It would be a massive spoiler to reveal what happens later in the series, but the show begins with Dory (Alia Shawkat) becoming obsessed with the case of a missing woman she met in college.

For the forthcoming fifth season, Jeff Goldblum has joined the cast.

Grey’s Anatomy is a medical drama that airs on ABC.

Grey’s Anatomy is the show to watch if you don’t want your Netflix marathon to run out of steam.

The medical drama has already shown 17 seasons, with the 18th set to debut in September, so you’ll have your work cut out for you if you want to catch up.

Grey’s Anatomy follows the work and personal lives of the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital staff, which is led by Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo).

Hulu and FuboTV have streaming options.

The Morning Show is a morning talk show that airs on

Apple TV+’s The Morning Show, which stars Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Steve Carell, was one of the most talked-about shows of the 2020 awards season, and a second season is on the way.

The show revolves around news anchor Alex Levy (Aniston), who is fighting for her job after her on-air partner (Carell) gets sacked due to a sexual misconduct scandal.

There are ten episodes in the first season to enjoy.