20 Actors Who Played Multiple Characters in a Single Film

With all of Hollywood’s multi-hyphenates, it’s no longer unusual to see a movie star double as an executive producer, a writer, or even a director on the same project.

However, some actors aren’t satisfied with just one credit in the acting credits.

Some celebrities prove they’re workaholics by playing multiple roles in the same project, ranging from twins to entire families. Here are 20 celebrities who made us see double (or triple, or quadruple…) visions.

Eddie Murphy is a well-known actor who has Professor Stupidity

Eddie Murphy plays not one, not two, but seven roles in the 1996 adaptation of The Nutty Professor, including the main character Sherman Klump, his alter ego Buddy Love, and Sherman’s entire family.

Murphy received excellent reviews from critics for playing the two major characters as well as Papa Cletus Klump, Mama Anna Klump, Grandma Ida Mae Jenson, Ernie Klump Sr., and Lance Perkins, and for the makeup he employed to convert himself into seven different characters. In the sequel, he also reprised his roles.

…as well as Coming to America

Eddie Murphy, on the other hand, was no stranger to portraying multiple parts.

Murphy portrayed Prince Akeem Joffe, Randy Watson of Sexual Chocolate, Saul, the Jewish barbershop client, and Clarence, the barbershop owner in Coming To America.

In this year’s sequel, Coming 2 America, he played the same four roles.

Dr Strangelove (Peter Sellers)

Dr Strangelove or How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb, starring Peter Sellers as three classic characters: group captain Lionel Mandrake, President Merkin Muffley, and the titular nuclear war specialist Dr. Strangelove, is considered one of the funniest films ever made.

Columbia Pictures had promised to fund the film if Sellers played at least four roles, and director Stanley Kubrick had consented.

Slim Pickens was cast in the role of Air Force Major T. J. “King” Kong after Sellers requested to cut the fourth role.

Mike Myers is a character in the film Mike Myers Austin Powers is a character from the film Austin Powers

Mike Myers portrayed not just the titular British spy in the Austin Powers franchise, but also his antagonist, Dr Evil, in a bald helmet.

Myers had also taken on the roles of Fat Bastard and Dutch supervillain Goldmember by the third film, Austin Powers: Goldmember.

Michael Palin is a Republican presidential candidate. Monty Python and the Holy Grail is a comedy about Monty Python and the Holy Grail.

The entire Monty Python crew took on various roles. This is a condensed version of the information.