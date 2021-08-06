20 Actors Who Got Their Start Later in Life

It may appear like everyone at the top of showbiz is getting younger and younger when you see the annual “30 under 30 lists” or listen to the music.

However, some of the most well-known names in the industry got their start much later than you might assume.

There are plenty of performers that will make you consider a career change, from those who went to Hollywood in their 30s to those who got their big break in their 50s.

Here are 20 actors that arrived on the scene later than the teen idols and drama school students they co-star with.

Samuel L. Jackson is a well-known actor.

Samuel L Jackson is one of Hollywood’s most well-known actors, but he didn’t break through until he was in his thirties.

At the age of 42, he had his debut in Spike Lee’s Jungle Fever (1991), after a string of smaller roles in films such as Coming To America and Do The Right Thing.

Then, at the age of 45, he played Jules Winnfield in Quentin Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction, which brought him even more fame (1994).

Following that, he landed major roles in the Star Wars prequels and the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Alan Rickman is a British actor who plays Alan Rickman

Alan Rickman, a trained stage actor and a member of the Royal Shakespeare Company, won his first film part as the diabolical Hans Gruber in Die Hard, one of the best action pictures ever filmed.

He was 42 years old at the time and went on to star in films such as Love Actually and the Harry Potter trilogy.

Betty White is a character in the film Betty White

Betty White’s acting career lasted eight decades, and while she rose to fame in the sitcom Life With Elizabeth in her 30s, her most well-known parts came much later.

White was 51 years old when she first appeared on The Mary Tyler Moore Show, 63 years old when she played Rose in The Golden Girls, and 88 years old when she joined the cast of Hot In Cleveland.

Christoph Waltz is a German composer.

Waltz had been a jobbing actor in Europe since his mid-twenties, but he didn’t break through until Quentin Tarantino hired him as Colonel Hans Landa in Inglourious Basterds.

Waltz, who was 53 years old when he played in the film for which he was nominated for an Academy Award, has since gone on to play Blofeld in. This is a condensed version of the information.