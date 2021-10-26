2.4 million people saw a model’s video on the absence of black hair and make-up artists.

After revealing she had to do her own makeup during New York Fashion Week in a viral video, model Leomie Anderson has encouraged designers to hire more Black hair and makeup artists.

On Monday, the runway darling, who became Victoria’s Secret’s first Black British Angel in 2019, shared behind-the-scenes footage of herself preparing to walk in the Christian Cowan show in September on TikTok.

The 28-year-old Londoner filmed her frustrations with hired experts who appeared unable to arrange her hair and makeup to her satisfaction in the video.

“”The realities of being a Black model during Fashion Week,” Anderson commented, pointing to the freshly applied makeup and added, “I inquired who could do black makeup.” Why am I dressed like though I work in a mine?” She then filmed herself removing the makeup from her face as she chatted to someone off camera, claiming that she looked “clapped”—British slang for unattractive—with the finished makeup.

In the accompanying screen caption, she explained, “I told him this wasn’t my color.” “He’s garbage.” “Ouch girl, you’re hurting me,” Anderson captioned a photo of someone doing her hair next. Anderson then went on to explain that she was having her hair dried by a team “I was told that I needed to wash my hair. It wasn’t dried until the very last minute.” Anderson stated that a “white leader” attempted to correct her makeup, but she eventually took control and fixed it herself.

“Good try, girl,” Anderson remarked, “but I felt ugly af.” “In ten minutes, I redid my entire face. It’s impossible to go out depressed.” She then posted a video of herself walking down the runway, writing: “Yes, I devoured everything, like I always do. However, by the time I went down the runway, I was ready to return home. So that we don’t have to go through this, please hire more black hair and makeup professionals.” Anderson first published the video on her TikTok account on Sunday, then shared it on Twitter, where it has had over 2.4 million views as of this writing.

“Being a black model involves doing other people’s tasks and not being paid for it,” Anderson wrote in the caption of her Twitter post.

