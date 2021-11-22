2.2 million people watched a viral video criticizing the ‘Double Standard’ of ‘Dad Bods’ vs. ‘Mom Bods.’

Since it was posted in early November, a TikTok praising the concept of “mom bods” has received over 2 million views.

The description on @sarahinyellow’s video said, “When a woman isn’t [stick]thin, she’s unappealing, but when a man has a belly, it’s quirky.”

The video began with the caption, “ladies cmon, leave the dad bods to the men?” and featured a montage of photographs of the TikToker, who is a body image coach, wearing a swimsuit. “I don’t believe so.” According to a study undertaken by Planet Fitness and Kelton Global in 2019, “dad bods” linked to increased body acceptance and self-esteem among men, according to the Washington Newsday.

The research by Planet Fitness and Kelton Global stated, “More Americans feel the ‘dad bod’ is beautiful, men with a ‘dad bod’ are appealing, and the ‘dad bod’ is the new six-pack.”

Many commentators on @sarahinyellow’s video, on the other hand, were just as quick to voice their support for “mom bods,” with some pointing out that “dad bods” are celebrated while “mom bods” aren’t.

A posted comment on the video said, “Wild that dad bods are applauded but mom bods [that literally carry a baby and makes them a mom]are criticized.”

“It frustrates me that dad bods are acceptable when their bodies essentially do nothing to carry the baby but mom bods aren’t,” remarked another TikTok user, echoing the criticism.

@sarahinyellow noted the pinned remark essentially reflected her views while making the original video in a different video. She stated there’s “nothing wrong” with having a “dad bod,” and that males with that body type aren’t mocked because they’re ill.

“There’s no notion that they don’t take care of themselves, and there’s no pressure or anyone telling them,’maybe you should drop a little weight,'” the TikToker stated, before questioning why “dad bods” have become mainstream while “mom bods” have not.

She went on to say that, like herself, even if a person hasn’t had a child yet, there is no depiction of that body type.

“There is no one body form that is excellent or ideal for each gender,” @sarahinyellow stated. “Everybody. This is a condensed version of the information.