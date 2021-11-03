$190,000 has been raised for Makayla Noble, a paralyzed cheerleader who has learned to bake cookies.

Makayla Noble, a Texas high school cheerleader disabled in a horrific gymnastics accident, has learned to bake cookies as her rehabilitation progresses and donations to her fundraiser exceed $190,000.

On September 20, 2021, the 17-year-old Prosper resident experienced a catastrophic spinal cord injury that rendered her immobile from the chest down and unable to move her hands.

She was in the hospital for more than three weeks before being transferred to a rehabilitation facility, where she is currently undergoing various types of therapy.

The family updated the “Makayla’s Fight” Facebook group on Tuesday, reporting that the injured youngster had a “wonderful day” full of enjoyable activities.

Noble worked on her strength and balance in physical therapy, according to her family.

In the post, the family stated, “Everywhere this girl goes, people want to be around her!”

Noble’s medical team set up dominoes for her to blow over with a straw during speech therapy, demonstrating how much lung strength and capacity she had developed.

Noble had to have a tracheotomy tube placed into her windpipe to assist her breathing during her time in the hospital following the incident since she had lung difficulties.

Noble also had the opportunity to create and bake cookies using special “adapted equipment” during her occupational therapy (OT) session on Tuesday.

“Today was OT time, and it was a big one! She had the opportunity to create Chocolate Chip Cookies today! She is overjoyed at the prospect of regaining some freedom and returning to the activities she enjoyed prior to the accident! “In the update, the family stated.

Noble’s doctors had earlier cautioned her that she faced a difficult road ahead of her, but she remains optimistic about her recovery.

Noble earlier stated in a video message broadcast to Facebook in late October, “I guess I love life more [today].”

“With my injury, falling on my neck, on my throat—I could have died, I should have died—doctors told me, “I don’t know how you survived, you should have died.” With my injury, landing on my neck, on my throat—I could have died, I should have died. The fact that I didn’t and have made such significant progress has completely transformed my life.” Noble was also taking a class where she was learning about her injury and what life was like, according to the family’s Tuesday update. This is a condensed version of the information.