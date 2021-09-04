17 Wayfair Must-Haves That Are Totally Worth Your Money

It’s easy to lose track of time browsing Wayfair’s incredible selection of products. The trouble is that it’s easy to miss some of the retailer’s trendiest things that are well worth your money as you search through the plethora of options. So that you don’t miss out, place your order right now. The prices listed may change over time, as they always do.

Senga L-Shape Executive Desk by Mercury Row

The Senga Reversible L-Shape Executive Desk by Mercury Row proves that an office desk doesn’t have to be large to be practical.

This desk measures 29.5 inches by 60 inches by 47.25 inches and is composed of manufactured wood in your choice of four neutral colors. Its three drawers are easy to open and close thanks to ball-bearing glides. Use the five outside shelves to store books, baskets, notebooks, and whatever else you need. Don’t be concerned about weight; each shelf can handle 22 pounds, and the overall desk can hold 200 pounds.

“I adore this workstation! One Wayfair reviewer stated, “It shipped and arrived faster than I expected, and my husband installed it with no complications.” “It looks fantastic and has a lot of storage space!”

Wayfair has it for $519.99.

Lex Bar Cart by Williston Forge

Williston Forge’s Lex Bar Cart combines the greatest features of both a bar cart and a tabletop. This cart, made of metal and medium density fiberboard, is not only convenient, but it also has enough of storage for five wine bottles, glasses, food, and other items. This 32.2 inch by 23.6 inch by 15.7 inch cart may be moved anywhere it is needed. It has locking swivel casters that keep the cart in place. It comes in three colors: Rustic Brown, Cherry, and Dark Brown.

One Wayfair reviewer stated, “I love it, it’s exactly what I wanted.” “It was simple to assemble and perfect.”

Wayfair has it for $83.99.

Greyleigh Needville Modern Accent Mirror Greyleigh Needville Modern Accent Mirror Greyleigh Needville Modern Accent Mirror

Greyleigh’s Needville Modern Accent Mirror brightens up any space. It’s available in a variety of colors, including black, silver, and brass. It looks great in both traditional and contemporary settings. Choose from ten sizes ranging from 18 inches by 18 inches to 48 inches by 48 inches. This is a condensed version of the information.