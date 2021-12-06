16 Recipes for Christmas Cookies to Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth

Christmas is one of the most magical times of the year, full of sensory delights such as the sight of dazzling holiday decorations, the sound of groups gathered, and the feel of tree needles.

The warm sweet fragrance of freshly baked Christmas cookies, from the festive notes of cinnamon and ginger to the classic flavors of maple and chocolate, is one of the most memorable smells.

Continue reading for more professional cookie recipes that you’ll want to try this Christmas.

1. Gingerbread Cookies for Christmas

STAUB, ZWILLING, and Naturally have come up with an easy gingerbread recipe.

“Perfect for baking with kids and also makes a wonderful homemade Christmas present,” says B.

The following is what they told The Washington Newsday: “To make the gingerbread vegan-friendly, replace the honey with agave nectar.

“If you’re short on time, prepare the dough ahead of time and freeze it for a few days before cutting, baking, and decorating!”

Gingerbread is best consumed within a few days of creating it, but with the ZWILLING FRESH & SAVE vacuum food storage solution, it may be kept fresh for up to five times longer.”

Ingredients

Almonds, ground (300g)

Honey, 3 tbsp

1 tsp ground nutmeg1 1/2 tsp cinnamon1 1/2 tsp ground gingerTo Decorate100g icing sugar mixed with 1.5 tbsp water

100g icing sugar, 3 tablespoons cacao powder, and 2 tablespoons waterMethod1. Mix the honey and vegan butter in a mixing bowl until smooth, then add the ground almonds and spices and stir to blend.

2. Roll the dough between two sheets of baking paper to make it flat.

3. Place the dough in the freezer for 45 minutes, or until solid.

4. Preheat the oven to 180 degrees Celsius/160 degrees Celsius fan/gas. 4. Remove the top layer of baking paper and cut Christmas shapes with cookie cutters.

5. Bake for 8 to 10 minutes, until the edges are golden, in a large Staub rectangular ceramic baking dish lined with baking paper. Allow for complete cooling before decorating.

6. To decorate, fill two piping bags with white icing and one with chocolate icing (if your icing mixture is too dry, add a teaspoon of water). This is a condensed version of the information.