16 Non-Shedding Small Dog Breeds

Most dog owners are well aware that their pet’s hair can be a nightmare to keep off of clothing and soft furnishings.

Dogs who shed a lot can be a deal breaker for allergy sufferers.

Gina DiNardo, executive secretary of the American Kennel Club (AKC), was invited to tell us about small dog breeds that don’t shed for this page.

Affenpinscher

Affenpinschers are a petite breed with a shoulder height of only 11.5 inches.

They have a distinctive coat that does not shed much, and Star Wars enthusiasts frequently compare them to Wookies and Ewoks.

“The Affenpinscher is devoted, curious, and entertaining,” adds DiNardo. Many people believe the breed is human-like. Their coat is dense, rough, and wiry.”

The American Hairless Terrier is a breed of dog with no hair.

The American Hairless Terrier is a Louisiana native that is between 12 and 16 inches tall. They are a fantastic companion for allergy patients because they are hairless.

The American Hairless Terrier is a lively, clever, and friendly companion with a moderate energy level, according to DiNardo. “They don’t have any hair.”

Terrier of Bedlington

Bedlington Terriers are native to England and make excellent friends, watchdogs, and exercise dogs. These dogs stand 17.5 inches tall at the shoulder and have a lifespan of up to 16 years.

DiNardo says, “The Bedlington Terrier is recognized for its curly, wooly coat that resembles a lamb.” “The breed is lively and enjoys being around people. Moderate activity is required.”

Bichon Frise is a breed of dog.

Bichon Frises are small dogs with a maximum height of 11.5 inches at the shoulder. They’re fluffy and sociable, and they’re great with kids. They can live for up to 15 years.

Bichons are supposed to be companions, according to DiNardo, because they are cheerful, playful, and very social. “They enjoy going on long walks and engaging in interactive play. To avoid mats, they must brush and comb their characteristic coat on a daily basis.”

Bolognese

The shoulder height of a Bolognese is only 12 inches, and they can live for up to 14 years. They are Italian natives that are cordial with their relatives but hesitant towards strangers.

DiNardo describes this little companion breed as “calm, loving, and lively.” “The Bolognese is a social creature who cannot stand being alone for lengthy periods of time. They have a white coat that is long and fluffy.”

Crested Chinese

To say the least, Chinese Cresteds have a striking appearance. Their bodies are entirely devoid of life. This is a condensed version of the information.