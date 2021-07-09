15-Year-Old Dies From Rare COVID-Related Condition: “I Woke Up and She Was Already Gone”

‘I Woke Up and She Was Already Gone’: 15-Year-Old Dies From Rare COVID-Related Condition. A 15-year-old from Charlotte died from a rare complication weeks after she and her family tested positive for COVID-19.

COVID-19 has a disproportionately negative influence on older adults, but it can be fatal in some children, such as Alyssa Simons. Alyssa Simons was a rising sophomore at North Mecklenburg High School. She had her whole life ahead of her.

Officials have been warning parents about Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children, also referred to as MIS-C. It causes inflammation in various parts of the body, and while it’s unclear what causes the disease, many children with it either had COVID-19 or were around someone who tested positive.

Alyssa Simons of North Carolina was one of those children. According to WSOC, Simons and her family tested positive for COVID-19 in March, but she was largely asymptomatic. However, she began to complain of stomach and back aches, and her parents contacted 911 after she fell.

“She loved to draw, she wanted to go to school for fashion design, that’s all she did was draw, draw, draw,” Simons’ mother Shernett Reevey said in an interview with WSOC.

She was diagnosed with MIS-C and spent 10 days in a hospital but was released because she seemed to be getting better. Unfortunately, she started complaining about the pains again after she was back home and her mother told her she’d take her back to the hospital in the morning.

Reevey said her whole family came down with COVID-19 in March. Simons tested positive too, but she was asymptomatic.

Her mother, Shernett Reevey, told WSOC, “I woke up and checked on her and she was already gone.”

Simons spent the next 10 days in the hospital. She was diagnosed with Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children, or MIS-C. That’s a condition where various body parts become inflamed.

Doctors are not yet sure what causes it. However, they have noticed that many children with MIS-C lately had COVID-19 or were exposed to COVID-19 prior to their MIS-C diagnosis.

After the hospital stay, Simons appeared to be getting better. But then one day the pains came back.

“She started complaining about the pains again so I made another appointment and I told her if she didn’t get better in the morning I’m going to take her to the hospital again,” Reevey said.

Those would be some of the last words Reevey ever said to her daughter.

Simons died that night in her room.

What is MIS-C

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, MIS-C is an uncommon illness that involves inflammation of the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, or gastrointestinal organs (CDC). Since June 28, there have been 4,196 confirmed cases of MIS-C, with 37 children dying, according to the CDC. The average age is nine, and half of the cases involve youngsters aged five to thirteen.

Symptoms include abdominal pain, chest tightness, bloodshot eyes, diarrhea, headache, neck pain, vomiting and low blood pressure, and parents are advised to contact their doctor immediately if they notice these in their child.

After testing positive for COVID-19 and experiencing little symptoms, Nickey Stamey’s 12-year-old son Rohen was admitted to the hospital for a month. She had “no idea what was going on” at the time and had never heard of MIS-C until he was admitted to the hospital.

“His heart began to get fluid around the pericardium sac and some of the tissue was breaking down. He could not breathe,” she told TODAY. “He was on the highest level of oxygen.”

Rohen, like most children, recovered and was able to return home, but his mother, as well as Simons’ aunt, urge parents to be on alert and the country to take COVID-19 seriously.

“COVID-19 is not over,” Yolanda Johnson, Simons’ aunt, told WSOC. “We haven’t stopped crying since we lost her, but if our story will help save another child’s life, then it makes all the difference in the world. Early detection, reconsider the vaccine, it’s available.”