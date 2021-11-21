15 Ways to Make Thanksgiving 2021 More Environmentally Friendly

Thanksgiving is a holiday that is sometimes linked with a little too much food, drink, and presents in order to please family and friends.

As a result, it should come as no surprise that between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day, household rubbish, including food waste, is said to increase by up to a quarter.

However, by making a few minor changes, your Thanksgiving in 2021 may be more environmentally friendly.

Nina Siemiatkowski, the founder of the environmental giving platform Milkywire, believes it is “destructive” not to participate in making the holiday season more environmentally friendly.

According to The Washington Newsday, she said: “Although businesses have been accused of profiting on the term “environmentally friendly,” it remains a vital reminder of people’s own duty in altering their lifestyles to better protect our world.

“It’s easy to remove yourself from the situation and dismiss yourself as “helpless” in the fight against climate change if you live in a region that has been mostly unaffected by it. This story is really risky. We are so strong as humans when we get together, in my opinion—it just takes a few hundred people to literally change the world.” Here are some simple ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in a more sustainable and environmentally friendly manner this year.

1. Make a Thanksgiving menu plan.

When it comes to cooking a sustainable supper, Chef Craig Byiers of Links House at Royal Dornoch in the Scottish Highlands believes that preparation is vital.

He stated, ” “You want to prevent overcooking and wasting food, from finding a local, ethically raised turkey to confirming the amount of guests you’ll be serving on Thanksgiving Day.

“Along with planning for the day, think about which dishes work well as leftovers so you can relax and eat just as well the next day.”

2. Reduce Your Carbon Footprint This Thanksgiving, if you’re looking for A carbon offset is a reduction in carbon dioxide or other greenhouse gas emissions to balance emissions from other sources.

Tentree is a tree-planting firm that promises to “balance life’s naughty but wonderful treats.”

Do you have family coming to visit? Planting 15 trees will offset 2.2 tons of CO2, which is enough to pay a round-trip travel from Los Angeles to Chicago for two people.

Planting 55 trees will offset a dog or cat’s carbon emissions for 12 years.

3. Choose the Best. This is a condensed version of the information.