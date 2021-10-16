15 Wayfair Products That Will Make Any Room a Cozy Guest Room

Your den, home office, or other spare room is special to you, but it may need to function as a guest room on occasion. If you don’t want to change it permanently, we understand. You might not be aware of some solutions that make your visitors feel comfortable and at ease while also allowing you to quickly return the room to its original purpose when they leave.

We’ve selected 15 Wayfair products that are both highly rated and affordable that you and your guests will enjoy. The only drawback is that they might make a room so comfy that your guests want to remain longer.

15 Wayfair Products to Make Your Guests Feel At Home

There’s no need to spend a lot of time or money every time a visitor arrives to remodel a den, home office, or other spare room. Instead, use these 15 top-rated goods to make your room cozier for you and your guests. The prices listed may change over time, as they always do.

1. Alayna Iron Daybed with Trundle by Andover Mills

Obviously, you want to provide a comfortable sleeping environment for your visitors. One of the issues with guest beds is that you may only require one or two per year. The Andover Mills Alayna Iron Daybed with Trundle is a cost-effective option that provides optimum adaptability by supporting up to 300 pounds. When your room reverts to den state, you can sit or lie on it while reading, watching TV, or otherwise resting.

Powder-coated iron is used to construct the bed frame. While the daybed is a twin, the trundle underneath can be used to accommodate two more sleepers. With slim spindle embellishments, it has an openwork style. You don’t need a box spring because it comes with slat kits. You will, however, need to provide mattresses. It comes in a copper-brown tint right now.

Wayfair has it for $199.99.

2. Harney Platform Bed by Red Barrel Studio

The Red Barrel Studio Harney Platform Bed is a comfortable, budget-friendly option for offering your guests a traditional somewhere to sleep––and, heck, maybe you can read and snooze in there too when the space is once again a den–– Because it’s a 3.5-inch solid wood platform bed, you can rest assured that it’ll be sturdy and stable. This is a condensed version of the information.