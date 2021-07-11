15 TV Shows That Became Worse After a Star Was Fired

Nothing gold can stay, as the saying goes, and TV shows are no exception. A variety of variables contribute to a once-popular show’s declining returns, including showrunner changes, writer changes, the show’s move to a new channel, and the loss of one or more favorite actors (such as the case with shows like Scrubs or Once Upon a Time). When you capture lightning in a bottle, it can be difficult to regain that same spark when one or more of the persons who were most important to its success are no longer alive. Changing hands or attempting to go forward without these essential people can cause ardent fans to abandon the show to which they were previously loyal.

Stacker identified 15 TV shows from the past that had lower IMDb ratings for seasons after the departure or dismissal of a star (or stars). The shows are listed in alphabetical order by title. Actors don’t necessarily make or break a TV show, but as this list demonstrates, certain shows would be nothing without them.

You may also be interested in: 30 of the best wildlife documentaries of all time

‘Eight Simple Rules’

User rating on IMDb: 7.0

From 2002 until 2005, the show was on the air.

The unexpected death of 8 Simple Rules co-star John Ritter in 2003 due to a misdiagnosed heart condition put the show in jeopardy. The sitcom took a two-month vacation before returning with an hour-long special called “Goodbye,” in which Ritter’s character, Paul Hennessy, was killed off and the other characters in the show tried to cope with his death. The series’ creator and showrunner Tracy Gamble was removed, and actors James Garner and David Spade joined the cast, but the show was terminated in 2005 due to low ratings.

‘Community’

User rating on IMDb: 8.5

From 2009 to 2015, the show was on the air.

Chevy Chase, a National Lampoon actor, was a regular cast member of the cult comic sitcom Community until 2012. (though he did appear in a season five cameo). Chase’s exit was widely reported to be due to his erratic conduct on set and exhaustion with the racist role he played. Being a show with an ensemble cast. This is a condensed version of the information.