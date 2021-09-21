15 TV Show Crossovers That Astounded Fans

When two TV series clash, some of the most memorable moments can occur.

The meta-nature of crossovers, according to one producer, is part of their allure to consumers.

“My favorite parts of crossovers are being caught off guard (when the crossover is unannounced or I’m just not aware it’s going to happen), the anticipation or ‘scavenger hunting’ (when I am aware it’s a crossover), and the built-in reward structure,” said Shayna Waldman, a development and production executive at The ATS Team.

“Knowing the other series/characters being introduced into this different environment makes you feel rewarded, because it maintains the wonder of this new universe alive [and]gives it a sense of reality.”

This website looks back at some of the most shocking TV crossovers in TV history, with the help of famous TV producers.

Organized Crime / Law and Order

The 2021 Law and Order SVU crossover with Law and Order: Organized Crime is a personal favorite of Sian Price, creative director and head of Yeti Productions.

“I grew up watching Benson and Stabler’s romantic tension on SVU (I don’t think I’ve ever missed an episode),” she told this publication.

“Regardless matter how painful their rekindling was, it was still amusing, nostalgic, and interesting to watch how they decided to bring him back in.”

Boy Meets World / Sabrina the Teenage Witch

Daria Bondarenko, sales and co-production manager at Russian drama studio Start, chooses a crossover in which Salem from Sabrina the Teenage Witch transports the actors of Boy Meets World back in time.

“A blast from the past as two of my childhood idols appeared in each other’s sitcoms,” she explained.

“A Halloween episode of Boy Meets World features Sabrina the Teenage Witch. In a Sabrina episode, Melissa Joan Hart’s cat Salem sends Fred Savage back to WWII, and vice versa.

“Witty, clever, and a wink to everyone who watched both shows!”

Friends / How I Met Your Mother

Laura Nevanlinna, CEO of Ferly, a Finnish animation studio, picks the “iconic” moment when an actress reprised her character in another TV show.

“Could you be dumped three times on your birthday?” she said. Is that a nightmarish scenario?

“Probably, yes; nevertheless, in this case, it is to. This is a condensed version of the information.