15 Stunning Home Decor Pieces That Will Make Your Home Shine This Fall

Bring color, light, and even extra warmth into your house to combat the fall and winter blues. Wayfair has a plethora of statement pieces that won’t break the bank but will brighten up your space.

The best part is that many of the items don’t require any significant lifting on your part. Many only require you to unpack them, follow a few simple steps, and then enjoy them. We can’t add any extra sunshine outside during the winter months of the year, but these top-rated products can help you add plenty of light indoors.

15 Pieces of Home Decor to Brighten Your Home

The best of what we found are listed below. The prices listed may change over time, as they always do.

NevelsBlade Ceiling Fan by Astoria Grand

During the fall and winter seasons, gentle indoor illumination has a particularly alluring quality. The Astoria Grand NevelsBlade Ceiling Fan’s stained glass design does just that. The fan is made out of striated and rippled glass in various hues. They next solder the pieces together using the copper foil method, which was popular in the 1900s.

You may change the aesthetic of the fan by turning on just the top lights, just the bottom lights, or both sets of lights after it’s been installed. To add to its versatility, the five wood grain-textured blades are black on one side and mahogany on the other. This fan has a 52-inch span, a three-speed motor that can be reversed, and pull-chain controls.

Wayfair has it for $247.99.

Solar Mason Jar Lights by Bucasa

The Bucasa Solar Mason Jar Lights will provide a touch of whimsy to your patio, dining room, or other location. These lights may be hung, placed on a table or other solid surface, or staked into the ground, providing you a variety of display options. Allow them to charge in the sun and then enjoy their shine for up to 8 hours.

Each lantern is built mostly of ABS (Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene) plastic and glass and measures 6.7 inches by 3.93 inches by 3.93 inches. Although the jars are waterproof, these lights should be used in a dry environment. These lights are sold in pairs on Wayfair.

Wayfair has it for $25.34.

Tangerine Quilt Set by World Menagerie

Fall is here, so embrace it and brighten up your bedroom with the. This is a condensed version of the information.