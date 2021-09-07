15 SNL Sketches That Were Cut From the Show But Become Internet Hits

If you’re a fan of NBC’s late-night comedy show Saturday Night Live, you’re surely aware that staff members decide which sketches to eliminate after a dress rehearsal depending on whether or not they worked for the dress audience.

Many of those “cut-for-time” bits are hilarious, and NBC frequently posts them on YouTube or on its website.

We’ve compiled a list of 15 SNL sketches that were deleted from the broadcast but went viral online.

Alan

7.7 million views

Alan, a dancing robot and the “future of casual entertainment,” is played by Bill Hader. When the Alan is switched on, Bill Hader begins to dance in wild motions.

Alan’s awful shimmying was so popular on the internet that the corny robot became a meme in 2019.

Chad’s Adventure

4.4 million views

Chad (PeteDavidson), an Aloof dudebro character, dies in a microwave accident and sees his father Brad (Adam Sandler) for the first time in the hereafter.

Admissions to College

8.9 million views

Sandra Oh, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Heidi Gardner, and Chris Redd are members of a college admissions committee that determines which prospects to accept.

Well-connected and rich candidates have priority over disadvantaged but intellectually bright candidates, as a caricature mocking the 2019 college admissions bribery scandal shows.

Romance at Christmas

13 million views

A clip based on one of the most well-known scenes from the Christmas film “Love Actually,” which viewers either adore or despise.

While her husband is in the house, Pete Davidson proclaims his love for Amy Adams using cue cards, but the love signs become eerie.

The 100 Most Memorable ‘SNL’ Episodes 5) Children’s Program

4.8 million views

Toby (Michael Keaton) is a children’s show host. This is a condensed version of the information.