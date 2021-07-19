15 of the Best College-Based TV Shows

While many lessons are taught in classrooms, students acquire more life lessons on campus, in dorms, and during social events with friends.

Relationships are one of the main reasons why viewers are drawn to TV shows that depict the interactions and complexities of college life. Stacker combed through television history to select 15 of the best shows on college life. To qualify, the show needed an IMDb rating of at least 6.5 and 2,000 votes. The shows were arranged according to IMDb user ratings.

Some of the shows tackled contentious issues, while others made viewers chuckle or nostalgic for their college years. In the first season of The Cosby Show spinoff A Different World, witness Denise Huxtable grow up as she attends the fictional Hillman College and relive the moment when Rory from Gilmore Girls had to choose between Harvard, Yale, or Princeton.

Put on your college sweatshirt and keep reading to learn about 15 of the best college shows.

‘Felicity’

User rating on IMDb: 6.8

Years of broadcasting: 1998–2002

Felicity, played by Keri Russell, follows Ben, her secret high school crush, to the fictional University of New York in the series of the same name. Felicity and her pals learn difficult lessons about love and life in the series produced by J.J. Abrams and Matt Reeves. Donald Faison, Scott Foley, and Amy Smart are among the other famous cast members.

‘A Different World’ is a film that is set in a different world

User rating on IMDb: 6.9

Years of broadcasting: 1987–1993

Denise Huxtable and her pals at fictional Hillman College, a historically Black college in Virginia, are the focus of the sitcom, which is a spinoff of The Cosby Show. Racism, riots, and AIDS were all tackled in this trailblazing series. Lena Waithe, Emmy winner and creator of The Chi, stated she was so influenced by A Different World that she named her production firm Hillman Grad Productions after it in a 2021 edition of EReunion !’s Road Trip.

‘China, Illinois’

User rating on IMDb: 7.0

From 2008 to 2015, the show was on the air.

The Smith Brothers, a couple of professors who lower the threshold of learning, star in Brad Neely’s animated sitcom. To the joy of their students, the team foregoes study in favor of fame. Greta Gerwig is among the famous members of the cast. This is a condensed version of the information.