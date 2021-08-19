15 Medical Women Who Have Changed the World.

The face of medicine has typically been male, from Hippocrates to Dr. Anthony Fauci. There are a variety of explanations for this gender disparity, ranging from societal discrimination to medical discrimination. Women were not allowed to attend medical schools for many years, and in certain situations, such as in ancient Greece, practicing medicine as a woman was considered a crime.

Despite these obstacles, women have bucked the odds throughout history and gone on to study and practice in a variety of medical disciplines. From neonatal health to DNA structure, several of them have produced revolutionary discoveries and contributions to medicine.

Many of these women, particularly those who practiced before the mid-twentieth century, were known for standing up to families who did not want them to go to medical school and working alongside men who did not believe they belonged in the medical field.

Those who were active earlier had to resort to even more radical means than rebellion against their families, in some cases even disguising women as males in order to study and practice medicine.

From news, scientific, and government records, Nursing Education created a list of 15 women who have influenced medicine throughout history. Take a look at these incredible ladies who overcame adversity to transform how we comprehend and treat a variety of medical diseases.

Marie Curie was a woman who worked in the field of

Marie Curie is most recognized for her work in physics and chemistry, but she also made a significant contribution to medicine. In 1903, she was the first woman to receive the Nobel Prize in Physics, which she shared with her husband, Pierre Curie, and another researcher for their work on the discovery of radioactivity. In 1911, she was awarded the Nobel Prize in Chemistry for her discovery of polonium and radium in 1898. This has a huge impact on the discipline of radiology, as well as medicine in general. Radium enabled the invention of X-rays, which let doctors diagnose everything from bone fractures to more serious internal organ illnesses.

Florence Nightingale was a famous nurse.

The originator of modern nursing is largely regarded as Florence Nightingale. During the Crimean War in the 1850s, Nightingale gained extensive on-the-ground nursing experience. Working. This is a condensed version of the information.