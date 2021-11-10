15 Marvel Christmas Gifts Deserving of Their Own Cinematic Universe in 2021

Christmas is the ideal time to pamper your loved ones, and what better way to do so than with a Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) gift?

There’s something special for everyone, whether your child is a fan of the movies or you’re looking for the perfect present for a pal who solely likes Captain Marvel.

The Washington Newsday has compiled a list of 15 gifts that would be appreciated on Christmas morning or throughout the holiday season.

1. Marvel 5-Minute Card GameWho doesn’t enjoy a game that the entire family can play?

Look no farther than the 5-minute Marvel Card Game if you’re seeking for something entertaining that you can play with the kids.

Put your creativity to the test in these fast-paced games, in which you must play a Marvel hero in order to fight Thanos.

Cost: $24.99

It’s available on Amazon2. Groot Ornament for the Holidays Groot is a character that everyone adores. The Guardians of the Galaxy’s monosyllabic talking tree was undoubtedly the most memorable character.

Now you can admire Groot from the comfort of your Christmas tree.

The creature is also decked out in Christmas lights that tangle around his arms and are sure to make you smile.

Cost: $19.99

It’s available at the Disney Store.

3. Loki T-Shirt (Variant)

The Loki TV program on Disney+, along with Wandavision, was undoubtedly one of the highlights of the MCU this year.

This soft T-Shirt comes in a variety of sizes for adults and children, and it features every incarnation of the Trickster God from the show.

Crocodile Loki makes an appearance, as well as the God of Mischief’s renowned catchphrase.

The cost is $28.90.

Buy it on Amazon4. Black Panther Christmas SweaterWhen Black Panther was first released in 2018, it became a worldwide phenomenon, grossing $1.3 billion globally.

What better way to show your support for the film than with a holiday sweater?

If you’re holding a Christmas party, be the talk of the town, or simply look trendy while wearing it around the house during the holiday season.

Cost: $23.90

It’s available on Amazon5. Bottle Opener with the Infinity Gauntlet So, you’re the one. This is a condensed version of the information.