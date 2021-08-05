15 Kitchen Hacks to Make Your Life Easier

Food is cooked, kitchen-sink gossip is shared, and mouths are fed in the kitchen, which is the heart of the home.

However, we could all use a little help on the stove now and then.

Instead of paying a maid or a private chef, why not seek advise and support from TikTok?

When it comes to culinary hacks and housekeeping ideas that will make such jobs a little easier, the video-sharing app is a wealth of information.

Many of these techniques have shocked viewers with their simplicity and left them wondering why they hadn’t thought of them earlier.

However, to save you time, we’ve put together a list of our favorite TikTok kitchen hacks. Prepare to be educated…

How Can I Make Sure My Dishes Are Dry?

@brunchwithbabs

Dishwasher Hack That Will Change Your Life #tutorials #kitchenhacks #parentsoftiktok #dishwasherhack

Babs aka Nonna’s original sound

Dishwashers are wonderful inventions… until it’s time to empty one. However, if you have to hand dry the cleaned dinnerware, this operation becomes even more tedious. Thankfully, a grandmother revealed how to avoid this by covering the machine door with a tea towel and closing it for five minutes.

Onion Chopping Without Crying

@msbrittanyscott

What went wrong for him? #strange #weirdgirl #wheredididigowrong #howtosavealife #wife #husbandandwife #wife #husbandandwife

The Fray – How to Save a Life

We can cry while chopping onions, and sobbing into an apron is never a good look. What does look wonderful, however, is the makeshift protective gear made out of a hooded sweatshirt and a pan lid by one woman. This is something we can see catching on.

How to Make Your Silverware Shine

@carolina.mccauley

Your silverware will sparkle after using this dishwasher hack. #cleaningmotivation #hometips #kitchenhacks #homehacks #dailyhacks #cleaningmotivation

Olivia Rodrigo: “One step forward, three steps back”

Use aluminium foil to keep your cutlery gleaming. Yes, this is true! To remove dullness and scratches, simply crumple it up and place it in the dishwasher with your cutlery.

How to Keep Fruit Fresh for a Long Time

