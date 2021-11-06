15 Incredible Foods Invented Within the Last 100 Years

Although we are discouraged from experimenting with food, people continue to be extremely inventive when it comes to what they eat.

In the production, preservation, and preparation of people’s ever-changing diets, technology and tastes have played a major impact.

Traditional methods of plant and animal modification, such as selective breeding and cross-breeding, were transformed by the introduction of genetic engineering in the 1970s.

After being launched en masse by General Electric in 1927, the contemporary domestic freezer became a fixture of many homes in the United States, transforming how we keep our meals almost a century ago.

After US engineer Percy Spencer built the current microwave oven from World War II radar technology, which was initially sold in 1946, cooking times were reduced and the concept of ready meals was born.

Some argue that social media is now dictating eating habits, with special attention devoted to food’s appearance in order to make it more Instagram-friendly.

1. Fries de France (1920s)

Despite their names, the French and Belgians have a long-running debate over who originated french fries, with both claiming ownership.

Returning World War I troops are more likely to have introduced fries to the United States.

The popularity of this delectable savory treat was further solidified in 1960, when the potato water gun knife was invented, allowing fast-food establishments to mass-produce fries.

2. Bread, sliced (1928)

We’ve all heard the phrase “greatest innovation since sliced bread,” and there’s no denying it hasn’t been particularly practical.

Inventor Otto Frederick Rohwedder created the Kleen Maid Sliced Bread product by cutting his first loaf of the dietary staple in his bread slicing machine at the Chillicothe Baking Company in Chillicothe, Missouri. It was a huge hit right away.

The phrase “best invention since…” is thought to have started in 1962, when Jeanne Boardman praised the St. Joseph Gazette’s Hints from Heloise column as “perhaps the finest thing since sliced bread” in a letter.

3. Gummy bears (1928)

Walter Diemer invented bubble gum in 1928 while working as an accountant at a chewing gum plant.

He finally came up with a formula for after a long series of experimentation. This is a condensed version of the information.