15 Horror Films That Are Banned Because They Are Too Upsetting to Watch

While horror films can be entertaining, several have gone too far and have been labeled as too unsettling to be broadcast.

Even when filmmakers have the finest intentions for a film, the end result can be too horrifying, unnerving, or frightening for spectators to bear. Some were harshly criticised when they first came out and were later released, while others were rightfully restricted from public view.

The majority of the films on this list were finally released in the United States, but were prohibited in other countries by film classification boards and governments. Make your own decision based on these 15 horror films that were deemed too distressing to watch.

Part II of the Hostel – 2007

The tourism boards of Slovakia and the Czech Republic, where they were based, were outraged by Eli Roth’s first Hostel film, but the reaction was even stronger for Hostel: Part II.

Hostel: Part II, which tells the narrative of American tourists who are subjected to cruel sexualized torture in Europe, was banned in Germany and New Zealand owing to its graphic content and unsettling themes.

A Clockwork Orange was released in 1971.

Some of the films on this list appear to be moderate by today’s standards of terror and shock—not A Clockwork Orange. Stanley Kubrick’s futuristic crime thriller, released in 1971, was banned in some countries yet got four Oscar nominations.

Ireland, Singapore, South Africa, Brazil, Spain, South Korea, and sections of Canada were among the countries that banned A Clockwork Orange. After Kubrick edited 30 seconds of explicit sexual footage, the British film was released in the United States, earning it a R rating in theaters.

In 2010, a Serbian film was released.

This film’s premise alone is enough to make people’s stomachs turn. A Serbian film portrays the story of a semi-retired porn star who must work in order to survive. He decides to star in what he believes will be an art film, but which turns out to be a deadly picture with pedophilic and necrophilic undertones.

It was shown in art film festivals but was prohibited in Spain, Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia, and Norway, as well as the United Kingdom for a short time.

The Last House on the Left was released in 1972.

Because of, Wes Craven’s 1972 film had to be censored before it could be released in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia. This is a condensed version of the information.