15 Celebrity Couples Who Have Been Married for a Long Time.

It’s been a running joke that Hollywood relationships don’t last much longer than dessert, with rapid divorces, 55-hour marriages, and high-profile break-ups all too common.

Some celebrities, on the other hand, have defied the odds and made their marriages work.

Celebrities such as A-list actresses and rock singers have racked up their china, silver, and ruby anniversaries while remaining head-over-heels in love with their other halves.

Here are 15 celebrity couples who have been married for unusually extended periods of time.

Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks

Hanks and Wilson have been married for 33 years and are essentially America’s parents.

They met on the set of Bosom Buddies in 1981, while Hanks was still married to Samantha Lewes, and again on the set of Volunteers in 1985.

Hanks divorced Lewes in 1987 and married Wilson in 1988 after converting to the Greek Orthodox Church. Chet and Theodore are the couple’s two sons.

“When I married Rita, I felt, This is going to need some change on my part,” Hanks said of his wife to Oprah Winfrey in 2001. I won’t deny that serendipity played a role in our meeting, but our connection isn’t like the ones shown in movies. In actual life, our bond is as solid as the chair I’m sitting in. That isn’t to say that marriage isn’t sometimes a complete disaster. But we both know that no matter what happens, we’ll be there for each other — and we’ll make it.”

Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick married in 1988 while filming the PBS adaptation of Lanford Wilson’s play Lemon Sky.

After 33 years together, they have two children, Travis and Sosie, and have appeared in films such as Pyrates, Murder in the First, The Woodsman, and Loverboy.

Surprisingly, Bacon and Sedgwick realized they are ninth cousins once removed in an episode of Finding Your Roots.

Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker

When Sarah Jessica Parker was introduced to fellow actor Matthew Broderick by one of her brothers at the Naked Angels theatrical group, she had previously had a long-term romance with Robert Downey Jr. and a brief flirtation with John F Kennedy Jr.

