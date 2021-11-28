15 Artificial Plants That Don’t Look Like They’re Fake

The luxuriant blossoms and foliage of indoor houseplants add more beauty and comfort to our homes and offices than anything else.

Real plants, on the other hand, can easily be ignored by less green-fingered homeowners, causing them to shrivel and die.

Fake plants, on the other hand, are a simple answer because they don’t need to be repotted, their leaves won’t droop and become brown, and they don’t need to be watered or fed.

Artificial plants, according to Ally Dowsing-Reynolds, co-CEO of home design business Dowsing & Reynolds, “add life to a space without the worry of looking after the genuine thing.”

“They require zero care, just a little dust every now and then,” she told The Washington Newsday. They’re suitable for most environments, so they can provide a touch of greenery to a dark nook, sunny window sill, or damp bathroom that wouldn’t be ideal for a real plant.

“In expansive areas, such as high-ceilinged halls or bright bay windows, tall fake houseplants like the aspidistra and ficus elastica look wonderful. A little trailing ivy or imitation fern, on the other hand, will liven up bare shelves.” The online auction site has seen a surge in demand for fake plants, according to Alex Hiatt, Head of Home & Garden at eBay UK. The most popular species have seen a 40 percent increase in demand.

“With individuals spending more time at home than ever before, there has been a big hunger to bring the outdoors, into, and a leafier, fresher feel to their homes,” he told The Washington Newsday. They are simple to care for and offer excellent value for money, making them an easy option.” The Washington Newsday has compiled a list of some of the greatest artificial plants available online right now, in a variety of price ranges.

Ficus Elastica Ficus Elastica Ficus Elastica Ficus Elastica Fi

With this Ficus Elastica plant, you may bring the joy of warm summer vacations into your own home.

“Paradise might seem a bit of a stretch at the moment,” Dowsing & Reynolds writes in the product description, “but creating it in your own house is completely within reach with some carefully placed imitation foliage.”

2. Unfurling Fern in a Pot

With unfurling fronds, this is a realistic artificial fern plant.

With unfurling fronds, this is a realistic artificial fern plant.