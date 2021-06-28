15 Actors Who Quit Their Movies Unexpectedly—and Why

Sometimes films go off without a hitch, but more often than not, there are hiccups, whether it’s due to developmental hell, COVID-19-related shutdowns, or the need to change actors.

Many an actor has unexpectedly quit a project when the cameras were already rolling, whether it was due to illness, artistic differences, or set disputes.

Here are 15 celebrities who abruptly dropped out of film projects, along with their reasons for doing so.

Predator, Jean Claude Van Damme

Kevin Peter Hall plays the titular extraterrestrial, who is hunting down hostages in the jungle, and Arnold Schwarzenegger plays the captain of the rescue team attempting to stop him.

Originally, martial arts icon Jean Claude Van Damme was cast as Predator, but he reportedly left out due to his suit.

Van Damme was reportedly unhappy because the red outfit he wore during filming was constructed of a complete body cast, and he thought it made him look stupid. Van Damme was enraged when he realized that visual effects would render him invisible, which made him even furious because he wouldn’t be fully seen on television.

After two days on set, Van Damme stepped out, and Hall was brought in to play the alien. Hall, who stands 7’2″, was allegedly brought in because he was more imposing than Van Damme, who stands 5’9″.

All The Money In The World, Kevin Spacey

Ridley Scott’s film about multi-billionaire oil tycoon J. Paul Getty and his unwillingness to meet the demands of the individuals who kidnapped his grandson, which he directed, concluded filming in August 2017 and was set for a Christmas release date.

However, sexual misconduct claims against Kevin Spacey, who played Getty, surfaced two months before the film’s release.

What followed was truly astonishing. In November, Scott decided to recast the role with Christopher Plummer, who reshot all of Spacey’s scenes in three weeks. Spacey was entirely cut from the project, the film made its Christmas release date, and Plummer received an Oscar nomination.

Buddy Ebsen, The Wizard Of Oz

Buddy Ebsen was originally cast as the Scarecrow in The Wizard Of Oz, but swapped roles with Ray Bolger, who had been cast as the Tin Man, but wanted to play Scarecrow.

Ebsen recorded all of the Tin Man’s songs. This is a brief summary.