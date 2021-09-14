14 TV Shows With Casts Earning Over $1 Million Per Episode

For years, television has been giving movies a run for their money, and now performers are finally getting paid blockbuster-sized salaries to reflect their accomplishment.

While many huge television programs are now available to view on streaming services, TV performers have been paid seven figures since the 1990s.

Many stars earn well over $1 million every episode, whether it’s a three-camera sitcom or a riveting serial drama. Here’s a rundown of some of television’s top shows where the stars are said to have made six figures.

Jason Sudeikis — Ted Lasso

Jason Sudeikis, the creator, writer, executive producer, and star of Ted Lasso, is the most recent actor to get over $1 million.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Sudeikis has renegotiated his contract to earn over $1,000,000 per episode ahead of the third season of the Apple TV+ comedy about a fish out of water.

NBC and Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, and Matt LeBlanc settled their wage dispute, with each cast member receiving $1 million per episode for Seasons 9 and 10.

They were also compensated handsomely for their roles in the recent Friends: The Reunion special.

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon on The Morning Show

Each episode of Aniston’s Apple TV+ series The Morning Show earns her a large sum of money. Aniston and co-star Witherspoon were said to have received between $1 and $2 million for each episode of Season 1 of the 10-part series. They’re rumored to be getting a wage raise for Season 2, which premieres on September 17.

Jerry Seinfeld is a fictional character created by Jerry Seinfeld.

When the producers of Seinfeld agreed to pay Jerry Seinfeld a million dollars each episode in the last season, he became the highest-paid actor in television history. According to Celebrity Net Worth, this sum was in contrast to the rest of the actors, who earned $600,000 each episode in the final season in 1998.

Multiple episodes of The Big Bang Theory

Various stories speculate on how much each cast member received for their roles in The Big Bang Theory. According to Forbes, Jim Parsons received approximately $1.2 million per episode for his role of Sheldon Cooper.

Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, and Simon make up the rest of the cast.