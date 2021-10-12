14 Kangaroos were allegedly killed by teenagers, leaving only one Joey survivor named ‘Hope.’

Over the weekend, police in New South Wales were called to investigate many allegations of multiple kangaroos being killed. After allegedly killing 14 kangaroos on the South Coast, two young lads have been charged.

According to information provided to The Washington Newsday by New South Wales Police Force Media Liaison Officer Erin Bouda, officers from the police force’s South Coast Police District, as well as officials from the Wildlife Information, Rescue and Education Service Inc. (WIRES), discovered five adult kangaroos and one joey dead in a road.

Officers were notified about another seven kangaroos and one joey that were deceased in the same area not long after the kangaroos were discovered.

Witnesses were interviewed, and video surveillance footage was analyzed. Two 17-year-old boys were detained and charged with recklessly beating and murdering an animal after an investigation was completed. At the end of November, the two will appear in front of a children’s court.

The kangaroo packs were hit by a car, according to New South Wales Police, but investigators could not disclose any information regarding the motive.

Individuals prosecuted with animal cruelty in New South Wales may face up to five years in prison and a fine of AUD $22,000 if proven guilty, according to the BBC.

A spokesperson from the New South Wales Police Force told The Washington Newsday that the courts will decide if the adolescents will face different consequences because they are not yet adults.

A resident discovered one joey damaged but alive.

“It is a horrific and senseless incident that has left a lasting impression on our devoted Mid South Coast branch volunteers who responded to the site, as well as the local people,” WIRES said in a Facebook statement. “A single surviving joey was discovered by a member of the public on Saturday morning. She’s been given the nickname ‘Hope,’ and she’s now in the care of Shelley, a local WIRES member.” Several cases have surfaced of humans harming wildlife and risking legal consequences as a result.

