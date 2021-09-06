14 ‘Cinderella’ Memes and Reactions That Encapsulate the Amazon Film

The new Cinderella film is set in the same classic setting as the original, but with a modern narrative twist. This has gotten mixed reviews thus far, with some fans longing for their favorite past adaptations.

The movie has sparked a flurry of memes, photos, and comments on Twitter, both positive and negative.

While some have complimented the performances and feminist perspective on the narrative, others have been skeptical of the inclusion of stars like James Corden and have wished for previous interpretations to return.

Cinderella has been adapted into a variety of live-action films, the most well-known of which are the 2015 feature starring Lily James and Richard Madden, as well as the 1997 classic starring Brandy Norwood and Whitney Houston, both of which are based on the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical.

The new version is a jukebox musical, which means it borrows a lot of its music from previously released songs like Madonna’s “Material Girl,” Janet Jackson’s “Rhythm Nation,” and Ed Sheeran’s “Perfect.”

Over the last several days, the movie has spawned a slew of memes, and we’ve compiled a list of some of our favorites from the good, terrible, and ugly.

James Corden’s Fans React

James Corden’s agent works harder than anyone else on the planet.

August 3, 2021 — lauryn (@laurynwazhere)

The Transformation of a Monstrous Mouse

Out of curiosity, I watched the new Cinderella film. It could have been so much better if we hadn’t had to watch this monstrosity. pic.twitter.com/tGnqzxd55E

September 3, 2021 — The Golden God (@Zeppelinlover1)

The New Madonna is Idina Menzel.

Cinderella (2021) has just released in theaters.

twitter.com/WhvNLGtK48

September 5, 2021 — paul art smith (@PaulArtSmith)

As a teen, Beverly Knight is us.

#CinderellaMovie pic.twitter.com/MzLMq676Je me staring in my closet trying to get ready for school #CinderellaMovie

September 3, 2021 — lyd (@shamelessdgy)

Gwen, the Queen

#CinderellaMovie pic.twitter.com/bw01Sxvnta WE NEED MORE OF OUR QUEEN GWEN

3 September 2021 — Luna Lazaro (@LMCabellow)

A Fantastic Review

There’s no need to view the new Cinderella if you haven’t already.

September 3, 2021 — Kenya J Sanchez (@xoKenyaJSanchez)

Fifth Harmony is a pop group from the United States.

Cinderella (2021) with the other four members of Fifth Harmony: pic.twitter.com/SrHxNWndgo

Jesse Thee Slade is a character in the film Jesse Thee Slade. This is a condensed version of the information.