14 Christmas Candles That Will Perfume Your Home Like Santa’s Grotto

The smells of Christmas, from the delicious aromas of freshly baked cookies to fresh pine trees and sugar plums, evoke the spirit of the season.

The holidays offer an opportunity to relax and unwind after a busy year, as well as a time for family, food, and goodwill.

Christmas smells are one way to get into the spirit of the season.

Here are some of the best scented candles for making your home smell even more merry than Santa’s grotto.

1. Holiday Pastry Scented Candle by Diptyque

With a spicy blend of biscuit and cinnamon, accentuated with patchouli smells, this “limited edition” scented candle from French luxury brand Diptyque conjures “the perfume of festive baking” and “an archetypal winter scent.”

Real gold flecks adorn the candle, which is finished with an attractive golden lid.

It’s available from Diptyque here2. Christmas Layered Scented Candle by Jo Malone The fragrances of fresh pine trees, sweet plum pudding, and a blend of smoky log fire woods mingle in this handmade, hand-poured candle from the brand’s Jo Loves range.

The “first of its kind” candle has a 50-hour burn time.

Here’s where you can get it from Jo Malone.

3. Christmas Wish Scented Candle by Neom

This limited-edition candle combines “fruity mandarin, spicy cinnamon, and comforting tonka bean” with 10 other essential oils to create a pleasant, relaxing atmosphere in your home over the holidays.

The 3-wick candle is made of hand-poured natural wax and burns for up to 50 hours.

Here’s where you can get it from Neom.

4. Gingerbread Scented Candle from Scents of the Season

With this handmade candle from Scents of the Season, you can fill your house with the pleasant scent of gingerbread cookies.

The non-toxic soy candle is created from “all-natural” ingredients and packaged in recyclable materials.

Click here to order it from Amazon.

5. Holiday Scented Classic Candle from Nest

With a hint of vanilla and amber, this holiday-scented candle from Nest emits a delightful blend of pomegranate, mandarin orange, pine, cloves, and cinnamon.

The candle is composed of excellent wax and has a 60-hour burn time.

Click here to order it from Amazon.

6. Village Candle’s Balsam Fir Scented CandleThis scented candle from Village Candle will transport you to the deck of a cabin deep in the evergreen forest, according to Amazon, with a blend of evergreen, bergamot, and fresh balsam smell notes.

Buy. This is a condensed version of the information.