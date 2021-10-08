133 cats are rescued after Animal Control responds to a “out of control” hoarding situation.

Some people love dogs, while others prefer cats, but one Baltimore family had far too many felines under one roof.

According to The Baltimore Sun, a neighbor called Baltimore City Animal Control to express worry about the wellbeing of their neighbor’s pets.

The Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter (BARCS) classified the scenario as “out of control” hoarding, according to The Baltimore Sun.

They expected to find 90 cats, but when they arrived, they discovered 133 cats living in one house.

Bailey Deacon, BARCS’ director of community engagement, told CBS Baltimore, “It was a pretty overwhelming circumstance.” “The condition of the house was deplorable. The proprietors were completely taken aback.” Animal Control informed the owners that the felines needed to be removed for their health, and the owners agreed.

According to the shelter, “it was evident the situation had been out of hand for quite some time” when they arrived to the apartment.

“Trying to keep 133 cats clean and have enough litter boxes is hard in a room as small as the row home,” Deacon told CBS Baltimore.

According to the broadcaster, several of the cats will require serious medical attention.

Despite the fact that the shelter already had 247 cats before the rescue, they have created place for the additional 133 and are seeking for donations to help them do so.

As The Washington Newsday recently reported, there were countless cases of abandoned cats being spotted and rescued around the United States this summer.

In May, 63 cats were discovered abandoned in a Rhode Island condominium. The tenant had left dozens of pets behind when he moved away. Six of the abandoned cats were pregnant and gave birth to kittens, according to police.

Last month, Providence Animal Control discovered 18 cats in an abandoned camper in what they regarded as the worst case of animal hoarding they had encountered to date, according to The Washington Newsday. All of the cats were flea-ridden, worm-infested, underweight, and some even emaciated, according to a Facebook post from Animal Control.

BARCS is Maryland’s largest animal shelter, with an open admission policy that allows them to take in any abandoned, abused, or surrendered animal that comes their way. This is a condensed version of the information.