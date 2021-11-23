13 Thanksgiving Dessert Alternatives to Pumpkin Pie

Thanksgiving dinner should always end on a sweet note, with a slice of pumpkin pie, as is customary.

However, it’s wonderful to do something a little unusual now and then, so why not dazzle and surprise your visitors on November 25 with something a bit different for dessert?

The Washington Newsday has a few suggestions for fun ways to end a lovely meal.

1. Creamy Brown Butter Icing on Pumpkin Spice Cookies

“An easy substitute for the original pie yet with the same flavors of the Thanksgiving holiday,” says culinary blogger Laurel Evans of this famous American recipe.

Method:

Preheat oven to 175°C/347°F, then whisk together 11oz flour, 1 teaspoon baking powder, 1 teaspoon baking soda, 1.5 teaspoon cinnamon, a pinch of nutmeg, a pinch of powdered cloves, and 0.25 teaspoon salt.

4 oz butter and 10.5 oz sugar in a medium mixing bowl Add 12 oz pumpkin puree, 1 egg, and 1 tsp vanilla extract to that mixture and whisk until smooth.

Combine the dry and wet ingredients in a mixing bowl, then drop spoonfuls onto a cookie sheet, flattening slightly.

Cool the cookies after baking for 15 to 20 minutes in a preheated oven.

To create the frosting, in a saucepan over medium-high heat, melt 4 ounces unsalted butter until golden brown (about 10 minutes). Stir together 8.5 oz sifted icing sugar, 2 tsp pure vanilla essence, and 15 ml milk in a mixing dish until smooth.

Tip: If the icing is too thick, add a tablespoon of milk at a time until it reaches a spreadable consistency. Allow for five minutes of cooling before using.

2. Jazz & Blackberry CakeJazz Apple Eve This iconic holiday dish has been given a fruity makeover by Apple.

500g Jazz Apples, peeled, cored, and thinly sliced

125g self-raising flour, 50g blackberries, 125g unsalted butter, 125g caster sugar

50g brown sugar (soft)

two eggs

To serve, a handful of blackberries and double cream

Method: Toss the sliced Jazz Apples with the brown sugar in a small ovenproof dish. To make the butter and caster sugar frothy, cream them together until light and fluffy. Mix in one egg at a time.

Mix in the other egg as well as half of the flour. Mix in the remaining flour and a tablespoon of warm water until everything is well blended.

Mix in the remaining flour and a tablespoon of warm water until everything is well blended.

Bake the apples after pouring the mixture over them.