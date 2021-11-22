13 Easy Appetizer and Main Course Ideas for Thanksgiving Dinner

For anyone, preparing a traditional Thanksgiving dinner may be a challenge.

On November 25, the massive turkey will be the official star of the show, but many people are more interested in relishing an array of delectable appetizers and side dishes.

The Washington Newsday has put together a list of super-easy Thanksgiving entrées and sides.

1. Brie, Cranberry, and Camembert Pastry
The GG Sisters have demonstrated how to make a four-ingredient Thanksgiving snack.

Roll out a package of store-bought croissant party, cut it into bite-size squares, and press into a muffin tray.

Place a cube of Camembert on top, along with a spoonful of cranberry sauce and a sprinkling of walnuts. Preheat oven to 350°F and bake for 12 minutes, or until golden brown.

2. Baked Brie with Maple Pecans and Cranberries

Organically Olive calls her dish "the ultimate Thanksgiving appetizer," admitting in a TikTok video that she "devoured an entire wheel by myself last week." This dish only requires seven ingredients, two of which are salt and pepper. In a heated oven, lay a wheel of brie and some pecan nuts.

While they’re warming up, cut up some fresh rosemary sprigs. Then, in a small pot, heat a generous amount of maple syrup. Season with salt and pepper to taste before adding the diced herbs.

Bring this mixture to a boil, then reduce to a low heat to keep the syrup from burning. Then toss in the nuts and a few dried cranberries.

Spoon the still-warm syrup mixture on top of the soft and gooey cheese and serve right away.

3. 'Addictive' Cranberry Jalapeno Dip

Lindsey Maestas believes that the "greatest appetizer you'll ever prepare" is her viral TikTok recipe. Begin by finely cutting one quarter cup green spring onions and two garlic cloves.