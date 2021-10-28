12 Korean Horror Films to Keep You Awake At Night

So you’ve finished Squid Game, Halloween is approaching, and you’re seeking for a new Korean horror to devour.

There’s much more where that came from, thankfully. Whether you’re seeking for classic horror films, zombie films, or psychological thrillers, Korean cinema has something for you.

The Washington Newsday has compiled a list of the best Korean horror films to see this Halloween season.

1. The Haunted Asylum of Gonjiam

The title of Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum gives away what viewers might expect from the film: a slew of jump scares! The film follows a group of YouTubers who decide to visit an abandoned asylum after two adolescents go missing, and is based on a true story about a psychiatric facility that is said to be haunted. The seven actors, who are livestreaming their journey inside in the now-classic found footage cliché, soon come to regret their decision as they are plagued, hunted, and attacked by the building’s spirits. What more could you want for Halloween than jump scares, shocking twists, and terrifying ghosts? Jung Bum-horror shik’s is suited for the genre. On Amazon2, you may watch Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum. A Story about Two Sisters A Tale of Two Sisters, a legendary Korean film, is a horrific horror based on a folktale that has been adapted for the big screen several times. The most recent Korean adaptation of the story is Kim Jee-2003 won’s film, which follows a little girl who returns home with her sister after spending time in a mental facility and begins observing weird events. Su-mi (Im Soo-jung) has the ability to see ghosts and is afraid of what she sees, particularly as it relates to her stepmother Eun-joo (Yum Jung-ah) and her family’s terrible history. The film is full of twists and scares, with horrifying apparitions and awful incidents that will send shivers down every viewer’s spine this Halloween season.

On Amazon3, you may watch A Tale of Two Sisters. Park Chan-thrilling, wook’s seductive thriller The Handmaiden is as terrifying as one could anticipate from the director of Oldboy and Thirst. It depicts the story of two women, Lady Hideko (Kim Min-hee) and her pickpocket maid Sook-hee (Kim Tae-ri), who fall in love and seek independence from their male captors in Japanese-occupied Korea. This is a condensed version of the information.