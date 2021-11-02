12 Hilarious ‘Pete Davidson’s Native NYC’ Memes Deserving of Their Own ‘SNL’ Episode

Pete Davidson has always been a proud New Yorker, but the internet has elevated his status to new heights—all because of a strangely worded headline.

After being caught holding hands on a rollercoaster at Knott’s Scary Farm in California over the weekend, the internet is ablaze with relationship speculations regarding Davidson, 27, and Kim Kardashian, 41.

While the two have not stated they are dating and are only friends, this hasn’t stopped fans from speculating about a possible romance. Representatives for both Kardashian and Davidson have been contacted by Washington Newsday for comment.

As a result, the Saturday Night Live star has been trending online for days, with fans praising his excellent dating history. But for most online observers, the cherry on top was Page Six’s Twitter post on a piece on Kardashian’s return to New York, in which the city was referred to as “Pete Davidson’s native NYC.” While this has sparked a slew of memes and reactions, here are 12 worth seeing.

The origins of the “Pete Davidson’s native NYC” meme

It all started with an item on Page Six about Kardashian’s arrival in New York City. They chose to title the metropolis “Pete Davidson’s native NYC” in order to include Davidson’s name in the caption—cue the memes.

