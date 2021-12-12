12 Exotic House Plants You Can Grow In Your Home

These exotic plants will brighten any area of your house and will endure a long time if properly cared for.

Despite the fact that many of them originated on the other side of the globe, with proper care, they can thrive in your home.

Sarah Raven, a gardening author, suggests “In the summer, give your plants plenty of water and fertilizer, and deadhead to stimulate a second flush of blossoms. Before the frost, lift the plants and put them indoors, trimming back the top growth by one-third.” Check out these 12 exotic houseplants that you may cultivate at home.

‘Dark Secret’ Pelargonium

Pelargonium “dark secret” has big flowers that are dark and rich purple in color.

This vibrant-looking plant can be planted in a container on a sunny balcony in the summer, but must be kept indoors in a non-draughty location during the winter.

Angel’s trumpet, Brugmansia Suaveolens ‘Weinstrasse’

Angel’s trumpet has lovely, fragrant trumpet-like flowers.

Keep the plant outside during the summer, ideally in a large container, but indoors during the winter to protect it from the cold.

“Mist often to keep red spider mite at bay and produce a spectacle of beautiful flowers,” Gardeners’ World advises.

Maidenhair Fern is a type of fern that grows in the (Adiantum Venustum)

The maidenhair fern is one of the most popular fern houseplants, but it is also one of the most sensitive, requiring frequent watering and a high level of humidity.

Maidenhair ferns flourish in moist, well-drained environments in nature, and several species even grow on rock walls near waterfalls.

Palm of Madagascar

The Pachypodium cactipes, also known as the Madagascan Palm, has a tall stem with little spikes and green leaves with lovely blossoms.

Because it is endemic to Madagascar, Africa, it thrives in hot, sunny climes.

This plant, on the other hand, may thrive inside with plenty of light and the correct quantity of water.

“Wine Cup” Crasula Umbella

Crassula Umbella is a lovely succulent with cup-shaped leaves and tiny bulbs in the middle.

It’s a genus of succulent plants with over 200 species, with the cultivated variety hailing from South Africa’s Eastern Cape.

Another plant that, if grown indoors, will require a lot of light to thrive.

Lithops

Lithops, popularly known as “living stones,” are a type of South African plant.

They appear to be. This is a condensed version of the information.