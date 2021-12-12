11 Mysterious Discoveries Homeowners Made This Year, From Creepy Rooms to Masterpieces

Ordinary people are arming themselves with tools to take out, re-paint, and restore their homes, and the DIY craze shows no signs of slowing down.

Along the process, they’ve discovered a few hidden jewels, including Victorian-era boarded-up windows, original tiled flooring, and even vast basements.

Fans have been praising homeowners who have shared their discoveries on social media, particularly TikTok, with videos racking up millions of views each.

As the year draws to a close, we’ve compiled a list of the year’s most surprising discoveries, all of which were discovered right beneath people’s eyes.

1. After ripping up an old carpet, a woman discovers a hidden masterpiece in her childhood home.

We’ve all glanced at dingy, stained flooring and fantasized about changing it, but one woman received more than she bargained for when she finally did.

As an adult, Grace Benavente returned to her childhood home in Portland, Oregon, which her parents purchased in 1988.

After getting started on some renovations, she finally ripped up a cream carpet, only to discover a tiled masterpiece from the time the house was built, in 1972.

“We discovered this amazing 70s carpet beneath the thick white carpet as we started removing it!” she told The Washington Newsday.

2. Woman Discovers a Crawl Space Tunnel System and a Secret Room in ‘Creepy’ Home

After the tenant, who goes by the name JKay on TikTok, disclosed the strange tunnel system she lives with, her rental was compared to something straight out of Coraline.

She claimed the property was built in 1959 and contained an interconnected system of crawl-spaces, as well as a strange empty room off a stairway that could only be accessed through a window in a series of tapes.

“I relocated across the country and rented it without seeing it first. There was no mention of a tunnel system in the listing “she stated in one of the clips. More than 8 million people have seen her most popular video.

