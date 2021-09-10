11 Met Gala Red Carpet Couple Debuts, from J.Lo and A-Rod to Elon Musk and Grimes

Celebrities making their red carpet debut with their new beau at the Met Gala, one of the most exclusive events of the year, may cement their image as a rising power couple.

From JLo and ARod to Elon Musk and Grimes, these are the first times famous couples have walked the red carpet together at the prestigious event in New York.

2014, Sarah Silverman and Michael Sheen

In 2014, Sarah Silverman and Michael Sheen made their first red carpet outing as a couple at the Met Gala.

They split up four years later, with Sheen blaming the political context for the breakup.

In 2016, he relocated from Los Angeles to Port Talbot, Wales, to focus more on activism.

“No fight,” Silverman said on Twitter, announcing their breakup. We simply live in separate nations, and it has become difficult.”

“After the Brexit vote, and the election where Trump became president, we both felt in various ways we wanted to get more involved,” Sheen told the Daily Telegraph in 2018. I felt compelled to do something, but doing so required returning to the United Kingdom, which was tough for us because we were so close.

“However, we both recognize that we each had to do what we needed to do.”

2015, FKA Twigs and Robert Pattinson

FKA Twigs and Robert Pattinson have both attended the Met Gala, with the 2015 occasion serving as their first red carpet appearance together.

They went on another date a year later before calling it quits in 2017.

2016: Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik first stepped onto a red carpet together at the Met Gala in 2016, despite having “officially” announced their relationship on social media in December 2015 and even appearing in the pages of Vogue together.

While Hadid has attended the Met Gala every year thereafter, this was Malik’s first and only visit.

Khai, the couple’s daughter, was born in September 2020.

2017: Selena Gomez and The Weeknd

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd made their red carpet debut at the 2017 Met Gala, despite their short-lived romance.

The adorable duo made a lot of public appearances. This is a condensed version of the information.