11 Met Gala Outfits that Ignored the Theme Completely

The Met Gala featured celebrities from every profession, including sports, music, and fashion, who walked the red carpet to raise money for the Costume Institute. Every year, the renowned event takes place, except in 2020, when the coronavirus put a stop to it.

This year’s Met Gala was themed “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” in honor of the Costume Institute’s upcoming show, which opens to the public on September 18.

As a response, celebrities wore red, white, and blue to the ball, with references to the Statue of Liberty and the star-spangled banner on display.

Others, on the other hand, didn’t appear to receive the memo with their attire, leaving many people perplexed as to how they were channeling this theme.

We dissect some of the ensembles that, no matter how lovely they were, didn’t quite meet the brief.

Kim Kardashian is a well-known reality television star

Yes, she looked incredible in her Balenciaga jersey morph suit and definitely turned heads. However, because it was designed by a non-American and was all black, it appeared to be from Kanye West’s listening party rather than a United States of America-themed event.

Whoopi Goldberg is a well-known comedian.

With this ruffled appearance, Goldberg used purple, green, teal, and other colors. Unfortunately, the American fashion lexicon was underrepresented.

Emma Chamberlain is a British actress.

This ensemble was stunning, and Chamberlain walked the red carpet in style.

However, the Louis Vuitton-designed ensemble did not shout “USA” once more.

Grimes

Grimes drew inspiration for her style from Frank Herbert’s novel Dune. Her sword, on the other hand, was inspired by European medieval armor, and her outfit was made by Dutch designer Iris van Herpen, thus the message was lost.

Maisie Williams is a British actress.

With her clothing and a lovely bow-like haircut, the Game of Thrones star channeled goth flair. Unfortunately, neither of them showed up for the American theme, but she does receive bonus points for making her own dress.

Taika Waititi and Rita Ora

On the red carpet, these two looked very smart, and Ora’s jewelry even fueled engagement rumors.

While they looked amazing, the Prada ensembles once again failed to shout the concept from the rooftops.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky

Every year, Rihanna is the Met Gala Queen, and fans will recall her bringing Papal Realness back for the Heavenly Bodies event. This is a condensed version of the information.